Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plunges amidst market downturn

On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at ₹101.11 and closed at ₹102.14. The stock's high for the day was ₹104.9, while the low was ₹99.31. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹84,213.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹105, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 3,379,596 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.27%
|3 Months
|26.62%
|6 Months
|88.32%
|YTD
|68.63%
|1 Year
|59.11%
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹99.9 with a percent change of -0.06. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.06% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is also -0.06, indicating a decrease in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 3,379,596 shares, with a closing price of ₹102.14 per share.
