Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plunges amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 99.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at 101.11 and closed at 102.14. The stock's high for the day was 104.9, while the low was 99.31. The market capitalization of Zomato is 84,213.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 105, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 3,379,596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.27%
3 Months26.62%
6 Months88.32%
YTD68.63%
1 Year59.11%
21 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

21 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹99.9, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹99.96

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 99.9 with a percent change of -0.06. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.06% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is also -0.06, indicating a decrease in the stock's value.

21 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹102.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 3,379,596 shares, with a closing price of 102.14 per share.

