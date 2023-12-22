Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.37 %. The stock closed at 124.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.55 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 122 and closed at 124.6. The stock's high for the day was 128.75 and the low was 120.25. The market capitalization of Zomato is 109,115.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 131.75 and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 3,215,628 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹127.55, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹124.6

Zomato's stock price is currently at 127.55 with a percent change of 2.37 and a net change of 2.95. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has gained value.

22 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹124.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 3,215,628 shares, and the closing price was 124.6.

