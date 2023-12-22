Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹122 and closed at ₹124.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹128.75 and the low was ₹120.25. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹109,115.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹131.75 and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 3,215,628 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato's stock price is currently at ₹127.55 with a percent change of 2.37 and a net change of 2.95. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has gained value.
