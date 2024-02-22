Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plunges as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 161 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.75 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price on the last day was 162.05 for the opening, with a closing price of 161. The high for the day was 167.85, and the low was 157.7. The market capitalization stood at 137722.26 crore. The 52-week high was 163.9, and the low was 49. The BSE volume for the day was 4142597 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹158.75, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹161

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 158.75 with a percent change of -1.4 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹161 on last trading day

On the last day, Zomato's BSE volume was 4,142,597 shares with a closing price of 161.

