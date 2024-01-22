Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets amidst market turbulence

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price opened at ₹135.15 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹136.95, while the lowest price was ₹132.1. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹114,020.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹141.55, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,115,954 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 478.1 -6.9 -1.42 526.45 351.85 261904.23 Zomato 133.1 -1.9 -1.41 141.55 44.35 111324.51 Info Edge India 5037.9 -59.05 -1.16 5400.9 3310.0 64995.11 Firstsource Solutions 201.25 -3.4 -1.66 217.05 100.95 13713.21 Eclerx Services 2652.45 -21.3 -0.8 2825.0 1272.0 12740.77

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range Zomato stock's low price for the day was ₹132.1, while the high price reached ₹136.95.

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹133.1, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹135 The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹133.1. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.9 in the stock price.

Zomato share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.22% 3 Months 8.7% 6 Months 68.18% YTD 9.18% 1 Year 164.29%

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹135 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 1,115,954 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹135.