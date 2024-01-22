Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets amidst market turbulence

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price opened at ₹135.15 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹136.95, while the lowest price was ₹132.1. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹114,020.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹141.55, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,115,954 shares.
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|478.1
|-6.9
|-1.42
|526.45
|351.85
|261904.23
|Zomato
|133.1
|-1.9
|-1.41
|141.55
|44.35
|111324.51
|Info Edge India
|5037.9
|-59.05
|-1.16
|5400.9
|3310.0
|64995.11
|Firstsource Solutions
|201.25
|-3.4
|-1.66
|217.05
|100.95
|13713.21
|Eclerx Services
|2652.45
|-21.3
|-0.8
|2825.0
|1272.0
|12740.77
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's low price for the day was ₹132.1, while the high price reached ₹136.95.
Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹133.1, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹135
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹133.1. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.9 in the stock price.
Zomato share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.22%
|3 Months
|8.7%
|6 Months
|68.18%
|YTD
|9.18%
|1 Year
|164.29%
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹135 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 1,115,954 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹135.
