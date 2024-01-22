Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets amidst market turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 135 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.1 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price opened at 135.15 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 136.95, while the lowest price was 132.1. The market capitalization of Zomato is 114,020.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 141.55, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,115,954 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro478.1-6.9-1.42526.45351.85261904.23
Info Edge India5037.9-59.05-1.165400.93310.064995.11
Firstsource Solutions201.25-3.4-1.66217.05100.9513713.21
Eclerx Services2652.45-21.3-0.82825.01272.012740.77
22 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price for the day was 132.1, while the high price reached 136.95.

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 133.1. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Zomato stock reached a low of 132.1 and a high of 136.95.

22 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.22%
3 Months8.7%
6 Months68.18%
YTD9.18%
1 Year164.29%
22 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹135 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 1,115,954 shares. The closing price for the day was 135.

