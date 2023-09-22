Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Zomato's open price was ₹99.9 and the close price was ₹99.96. The stock reached a high of ₹100.98 and a low of ₹98.26. The market cap of Zomato is ₹83,573.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹105 and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 1,271,500 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹99.95. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Zomato stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.28%
|3 Months
|27.33%
|6 Months
|88.32%
|YTD
|67.2%
|1 Year
|56.26%
The current data of Zomato stock shows that its price is ₹99.2. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is also -0.76, which further confirms the decrease in value. Overall, the stock's value has declined in the given period.
On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 1,271,500 shares, and the closing price was ₹99.96.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!