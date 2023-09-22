Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 99.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.95 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day, Zomato's open price was 99.9 and the close price was 99.96. The stock reached a high of 100.98 and a low of 98.26. The market cap of Zomato is 83,573.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 105 and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 1,271,500 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹99.95, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹99.2

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 99.95. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Zomato stock.

22 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.28%
3 Months27.33%
6 Months88.32%
YTD67.2%
1 Year56.26%
22 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹99.2, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹99.96

The current data of Zomato stock shows that its price is 99.2. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is also -0.76, which further confirms the decrease in value. Overall, the stock's value has declined in the given period.

22 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹99.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 1,271,500 shares, and the closing price was 99.96.

