Zomato Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock closed at ₹158.75 on the last day, with an open price of ₹159.95. The high for the day was ₹163 and the low was ₹156.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹140,541.77 crore. The 52-week high was ₹167.85 and the low was ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 4,737,856 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.