Zomato Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock closed at ₹158.75 on the last day, with an open price of ₹159.95. The high for the day was ₹163 and the low was ₹156.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹140,541.77 crore. The 52-week high was ₹167.85 and the low was ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 4,737,856 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹158.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Zomato on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,737,856 and the closing price was ₹158.75.