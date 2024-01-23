 Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars as Trade Picks Up | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars as Trade Picks Up

4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 2.44 %. The stock closed at 133.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.35 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price TodayPremium
Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 136 and closed at 133.1. The highest price during the day was 136, while the lowest price was also 136. The market capitalization of Zomato is 116,505.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 141.55 and 44.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 16,403 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:32:27 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price for the day was 134, while its high price reached 137.25.

23 Jan 2024, 11:30:35 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro481.23.10.65526.45351.85263602.41
Zomato136.43.32.48141.5544.35114084.62
Info Edge India4966.5-59.7-1.195400.93310.064073.96
Firstsource Solutions197.75-3.5-1.74217.05100.9513474.72
Eclerx Services2657.65-1.8-0.072825.01272.012765.75
23 Jan 2024, 11:16:56 AM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹136.35, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹133.1

As of the current data, Zomato's stock price is 136.35. It has experienced a 2.44% percent change, with a net change of 3.25. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:39:50 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro482.654.550.95526.45351.85264396.73
Zomato135.652.551.92141.5544.35113457.33
Info Edge India4960.05-66.15-1.325400.93310.063990.75
Firstsource Solutions197.85-3.4-1.69217.05100.9513481.53
Eclerx Services2644.1-15.35-0.582825.01272.012700.66
23 Jan 2024, 10:33:55 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹135.35, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹133.1

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 135.35 with a percent change of 1.69. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.69% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 2.25, which means the stock has increased by 2.25. Overall, Zomato stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

Click here for Zomato Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:11:54 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Zomato stock is 134.8, while the high price is 137.25.

23 Jan 2024, 10:08:17 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:47:11 AM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹136.05, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹133.1

As of the current data, the Zomato stock price is 136.05. It has experienced a 2.22% percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.95.

23 Jan 2024, 09:46:01 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.22%
3 Months7.52%
6 Months65.75%
YTD7.6%
1 Year158.7%
23 Jan 2024, 09:11:52 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹133.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 16,403 shares. The closing price for the stock was 133.1.

