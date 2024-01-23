Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars as Trade Picks Up

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹136 and closed at ₹133.1. The highest price during the day was ₹136, while the lowest price was also ₹136. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹116,505.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹141.55 and ₹44.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 16,403 shares.
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's low price for the day was ₹134, while its high price reached ₹137.25.
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|481.2
|3.1
|0.65
|526.45
|351.85
|263602.41
|Zomato
|136.4
|3.3
|2.48
|141.55
|44.35
|114084.62
|Info Edge India
|4966.5
|-59.7
|-1.19
|5400.9
|3310.0
|64073.96
|Firstsource Solutions
|197.75
|-3.5
|-1.74
|217.05
|100.95
|13474.72
|Eclerx Services
|2657.65
|-1.8
|-0.07
|2825.0
|1272.0
|12765.75
Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹136.35, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹133.1
As of the current data, Zomato's stock price is ₹136.35. It has experienced a 2.44% percent change, with a net change of 3.25. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its value.
Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹135.35, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹133.1
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹135.35 with a percent change of 1.69. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.69% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 2.25, which means the stock has increased by ₹2.25. Overall, Zomato stock has seen a positive movement in its price.
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Zomato stock is ₹134.8, while the high price is ₹137.25.
Zomato Live Updates
Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹136.05, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹133.1
As of the current data, the Zomato stock price is ₹136.05. It has experienced a 2.22% percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.95.
Zomato share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.22%
|3 Months
|7.52%
|6 Months
|65.75%
|YTD
|7.6%
|1 Year
|158.7%
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹133.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 16,403 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹133.1.
