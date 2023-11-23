Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets as investors turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:53 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 115.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

Zomato's stock opened at 113.15 and closed at 115.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 115.75 and a low of 112.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently at 96,710.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 126.1, while the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 1,602,127.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 01:53 PM IST Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹113.9, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹115.25

The current data of Zomato stock shows that its price is 113.9. There has been a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

23 Nov 2023, 01:38 PM IST Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days119.77
10 Days121.06
20 Days115.18
50 Days108.48
100 Days97.40
300 Days78.24
23 Nov 2023, 01:14 PM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato's stock reached a low of 112.5 and a high of 115.75 on the current day.

23 Nov 2023, 01:14 PM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹113.5, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹115.25

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 113.5. There is a percent change of -1.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.75, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.75.

23 Nov 2023, 01:00 PM IST Zomato Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 12:39 PM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro401.751.550.39443.6351.85220079.53
Zomato113.05-2.2-1.91126.144.3594554.74
Info Edge India4629.85-109.7-2.314984.13310.059730.76
Firstsource Solutions170.12.51.49176.095.811590.64
Eclerx Services2570.0-43.6-1.672755.01260.312344.73
23 Nov 2023, 12:21 PM IST Zomato share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy14141213
Buy8898
Hold0000
Sell2222
Strong Sell2222
23 Nov 2023, 12:20 PM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹115.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Zomato on the BSE was 1,602,127. The closing price of the shares was 115.25.

