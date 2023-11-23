Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets as investors turn bearish

Zomato's stock opened at ₹113.15 and closed at ₹115.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹115.75 and a low of ₹112.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently at ₹96,710.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹126.1, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 1,602,127.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that its price is ₹113.9. There has been a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|119.77
|10 Days
|121.06
|20 Days
|115.18
|50 Days
|108.48
|100 Days
|97.40
|300 Days
|78.24
Zomato's stock reached a low of ₹112.5 and a high of ₹115.75 on the current day.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹113.5. There is a percent change of -1.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.75, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|401.75
|1.55
|0.39
|443.6
|351.85
|220079.53
|Zomato
|113.05
|-2.2
|-1.91
|126.1
|44.35
|94554.74
|Info Edge India
|4629.85
|-109.7
|-2.31
|4984.1
|3310.0
|59730.76
|Firstsource Solutions
|170.1
|2.5
|1.49
|176.0
|95.8
|11590.64
|Eclerx Services
|2570.0
|-43.6
|-1.67
|2755.0
|1260.3
|12344.73
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|12
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Zomato on the BSE was 1,602,127. The closing price of the shares was ₹115.25.
