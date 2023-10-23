Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stocks Plunge as Investors React Negatively

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 02:12 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.98 %. The stock closed at 113.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111.15 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price for the day was 109.7, while the high price reached 113.95.

23 Oct 2023, 01:46 PM IST Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹111.15, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹113.4

The current data of Zomato stock shows that its price is 111.15, with a percent change of -1.98 and a net change of -2.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.98% and has dropped by 2.25 points. It suggests that there has been a decline in investor sentiment towards Zomato, resulting in a decrease in its stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days112.74
10 Days110.36
20 Days105.96
50 Days100.08
100 Days89.12
300 Days72.00
23 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock had a low price of 110.8 and a high price of 113.95 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹111.1, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹113.4

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 111.1, with a percent change of -2.03 and a net change of -2.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.03% and the stock has lost 2.3 points.

23 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Zomato Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹111.6, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹113.4

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 111.6. There has been a percent change of -1.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.8, showing a decrease of 1.8.

23 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro387.65-4.3-1.1443.6351.85212355.52
Zomato111.65-1.75-1.54115.044.3593383.79
Info Edge India4126.0-74.1-1.764984.13310.053230.48
Firstsource Solutions159.0-8.25-4.93176.095.810834.29
Eclerx Services1893.0-126.95-6.282248.41254.159092.83
23 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Zomato share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121412
Buy9979
Hold0001
Sell2223
Strong Sell2221
23 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price today was 110.8, while the high price reached 113.95.

23 Oct 2023, 11:57 AM IST Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹111.4, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹113.4

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 111.4, with a percent change of -1.76 and a net change of -2. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.76% and has decreased by 2 points.

23 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro388.6-3.35-0.85443.6351.85212875.93
Zomato111.3-2.1-1.85115.044.3593091.05
Info Edge India4128.9-71.2-1.74984.13310.053267.89
Firstsource Solutions160.45-6.8-4.07176.095.810933.09
Eclerx Services1930.0-89.95-4.452248.41254.159270.56
23 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price for the day was 110.8, while the high price reached 113.95.

23 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹111.75, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹113.4

Zomato's stock price is currently 111.75, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The net change in the stock price is -1.65.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro390.65-1.3-0.33443.6351.85213998.93
Zomato111.3-2.1-1.85115.044.3593091.05
Info Edge India4137.2-62.9-1.54984.13310.053374.97
Firstsource Solutions160.85-6.4-3.83176.095.810960.35
Eclerx Services1928.7-91.25-4.522248.41254.159264.31
23 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹111.25, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹113.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is 111.25, with a percent change of -1.9% and a net change of -2.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading period.

23 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Zomato stock today was 111.15, while the high price reached 113.95.

23 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹112.3, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹113.4

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 112.3 with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -1.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.97% and the value has decreased by 1.1 rupees.

23 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.12%
3 Months43.94%
6 Months102.23%
YTD91.15%
1 Year84.91%
23 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹112.5, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹113.4

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 112.5. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, indicating a decrease of 0.9 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹111.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 4,506,009 shares and closed at a price of 111.7.

