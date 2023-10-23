Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stocks Plunge as Investors React Negatively

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato stock's low price for the day was ₹109.7, while the high price reached ₹113.95.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that its price is ₹111.15, with a percent change of -1.98 and a net change of -2.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.98% and has dropped by 2.25 points. It suggests that there has been a decline in investor sentiment towards Zomato, resulting in a decrease in its stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|112.74
|10 Days
|110.36
|20 Days
|105.96
|50 Days
|100.08
|100 Days
|89.12
|300 Days
|72.00
Zomato stock had a low price of ₹110.8 and a high price of ₹113.95 on the current day.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹111.1, with a percent change of -2.03 and a net change of -2.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.03% and the stock has lost 2.3 points.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹111.6. There has been a percent change of -1.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.8, showing a decrease of ₹1.8.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|387.65
|-4.3
|-1.1
|443.6
|351.85
|212355.52
|Zomato
|111.65
|-1.75
|-1.54
|115.0
|44.35
|93383.79
|Info Edge India
|4126.0
|-74.1
|-1.76
|4984.1
|3310.0
|53230.48
|Firstsource Solutions
|159.0
|-8.25
|-4.93
|176.0
|95.8
|10834.29
|Eclerx Services
|1893.0
|-126.95
|-6.28
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9092.83
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|14
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|7
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Zomato stock's low price today was ₹110.8, while the high price reached ₹113.95.
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹111.4, with a percent change of -1.76 and a net change of -2. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.76% and has decreased by 2 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|388.6
|-3.35
|-0.85
|443.6
|351.85
|212875.93
|Zomato
|111.3
|-2.1
|-1.85
|115.0
|44.35
|93091.05
|Info Edge India
|4128.9
|-71.2
|-1.7
|4984.1
|3310.0
|53267.89
|Firstsource Solutions
|160.45
|-6.8
|-4.07
|176.0
|95.8
|10933.09
|Eclerx Services
|1930.0
|-89.95
|-4.45
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9270.56
Zomato stock's low price for the day was ₹110.8, while the high price reached ₹113.95.
Zomato's stock price is currently ₹111.75, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The net change in the stock price is -1.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|390.65
|-1.3
|-0.33
|443.6
|351.85
|213998.93
|Zomato
|111.3
|-2.1
|-1.85
|115.0
|44.35
|93091.05
|Info Edge India
|4137.2
|-62.9
|-1.5
|4984.1
|3310.0
|53374.97
|Firstsource Solutions
|160.85
|-6.4
|-3.83
|176.0
|95.8
|10960.35
|Eclerx Services
|1928.7
|-91.25
|-4.52
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9264.31
The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is ₹111.25, with a percent change of -1.9% and a net change of -2.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading period.
The low price of Zomato stock today was ₹111.15, while the high price reached ₹113.95.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹112.3 with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -1.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.97% and the value has decreased by 1.1 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.12%
|3 Months
|43.94%
|6 Months
|102.23%
|YTD
|91.15%
|1 Year
|84.91%
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹112.5. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, indicating a decrease of 0.9 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 4,506,009 shares and closed at a price of ₹111.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!