Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stocks Plunge as Investors React Negatively

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹111.15, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹113.4 The current data of Zomato stock shows that its price is ₹111.15, with a percent change of -1.98 and a net change of -2.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.98% and has dropped by 2.25 points. It suggests that there has been a decline in investor sentiment towards Zomato, resulting in a decrease in its stock price.

Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 112.74 10 Days 110.36 20 Days 105.96 50 Days 100.08 100 Days 89.12 300 Days 72.00

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 387.65 -4.3 -1.1 443.6 351.85 212355.52 Zomato 111.65 -1.75 -1.54 115.0 44.35 93383.79 Info Edge India 4126.0 -74.1 -1.76 4984.1 3310.0 53230.48 Firstsource Solutions 159.0 -8.25 -4.93 176.0 95.8 10834.29 Eclerx Services 1893.0 -126.95 -6.28 2248.4 1254.15 9092.83

Zomato share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 12 14 12 Buy 9 9 7 9 Hold 0 0 0 1 Sell 2 2 2 3 Strong Sell 2 2 2 1

Zomato share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.12% 3 Months 43.94% 6 Months 102.23% YTD 91.15% 1 Year 84.91%

