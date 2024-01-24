Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Plunges as Investors React Negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Zomato stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.29 %. The stock closed at 133.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.05 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 136 and closed at 133.1. The stock had a high of 137.25 and a low of 128.1. The market capitalization of Zomato is 111,407.98 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 141.55, while the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 6,578,089 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹130.05, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹133.1

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 130.05. There has been a percent change of -2.29, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -3.05, which means the stock has decreased by 3.05.

24 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹133.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume reached 6,578,089 shares. The closing price for the day was recorded at 133.1.

