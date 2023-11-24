Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 112.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.35 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

Zomato's stock opened at 113.15 and closed at 115.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 115.75 and a low of 112.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is 96,625.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 126.1, while the 52-week low is 44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757,164 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.3%
3 Months19.02%
6 Months67.83%
YTD90.47%
1 Year82.91%
24 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹114.35, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹112.95

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 114.35. There has been a percent change of 1.24, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.4 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive movement in the Zomato stock.

24 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹112.95, down -2% from yesterday's ₹115.25

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 112.95 with a percent change of -2 and a net change of -2.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2% and the actual value has decreased by 2.3 units.

24 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹115.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 2,757,164 shares. The closing price for the day was 115.25.

