Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

Zomato's stock opened at ₹113.15 and closed at ₹115.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹115.75 and a low of ₹112.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹96,625.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹126.1, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757,164 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.3%
|3 Months
|19.02%
|6 Months
|67.83%
|YTD
|90.47%
|1 Year
|82.91%
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹114.35. There has been a percent change of 1.24, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.4 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive movement in the Zomato stock.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹112.95 with a percent change of -2 and a net change of -2.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2% and the actual value has decreased by 2.3 units.
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 2,757,164 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹115.25.
