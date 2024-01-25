Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stocks surge as trading goes bullish

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zomato had an open price of ₹131.75 and closed at ₹130.05. The stock had a high of ₹137 and a low of ₹129.8. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently at ₹116,719.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹141.55, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on this day was 2,068,303 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.91%
|3 Months
|13.41%
|6 Months
|63.41%
|YTD
|10.11%
|1 Year
|161.42%
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹136.25 with a percent change of 4.77 and a net change of 6.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.77% and the net change in price is 6.2. This suggests that Zomato's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 2,068,303 shares with a closing price of ₹130.05.
