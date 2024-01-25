Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stocks surge as trading goes bullish

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Zomato stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 4.77 %. The stock closed at 130.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.25 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zomato had an open price of 131.75 and closed at 130.05. The stock had a high of 137 and a low of 129.8. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently at 116,719.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 141.55, while the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on this day was 2,068,303 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.91%
3 Months13.41%
6 Months63.41%
YTD10.11%
1 Year161.42%
25 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹136.25, up 4.77% from yesterday's ₹130.05

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 136.25 with a percent change of 4.77 and a net change of 6.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.77% and the net change in price is 6.2. This suggests that Zomato's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

25 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹130.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 2,068,303 shares with a closing price of 130.05.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.