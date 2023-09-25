Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at ₹99.26 and closed at ₹99.2. The stock had a high of ₹101.39 and a low of ₹98.65 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹84,121.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹105, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,483 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.