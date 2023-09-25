Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 99.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.85 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at 99.26 and closed at 99.2. The stock had a high of 101.39 and a low of 98.65 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 84,121.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 105, while the 52-week low is 44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,483 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹99.85, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹99.2

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 99.85. There has been a 0.66 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's value.

25 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹99.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato recorded a BSE volume of 2,267,483 shares. The closing price for the shares was 99.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.