Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Plummets Amidst Market Turmoil

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹130.3 and closed at ₹127.55, with a high of ₹131 and a low of ₹125.3. The market capitalization is ₹109,885.19 crore. The 52-week high is ₹131.75 and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 5,187,422 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.