Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Plummets Amidst Market Turmoil

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹130.3 and closed at ₹127.55, with a high of ₹131 and a low of ₹125.3. The market capitalization is ₹109,885.19 crore. The 52-week high is ₹131.75 and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 5,187,422 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato's stock price is currently at ₹127.9. There has been a decrease of 0.43% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.96%
|3 Months
|19.41%
|6 Months
|73.3%
|YTD
|116.69%
|1 Year
|117.98%
Based on the current data, the Zomato stock price is ₹128.45 with no change in percentage or net change. This means that the stock price has remained stable and unchanged at this point.
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 5,187,422 shares and closed at a price of ₹127.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!