Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Plummets Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 128.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at 130.3 and closed at 127.55, with a high of 131 and a low of 125.3. The market capitalization is 109,885.19 crore. The 52-week high is 131.75 and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 5,187,422 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹127.9, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹128.45

Zomato's stock price is currently at 127.9. There has been a decrease of 0.43% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.55.

26 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.96%
3 Months19.41%
6 Months73.3%
YTD116.69%
1 Year117.98%
26 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹128.45, up 0% from yesterday's ₹128.45

Based on the current data, the Zomato stock price is 128.45 with no change in percentage or net change. This means that the stock price has remained stable and unchanged at this point.

26 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹127.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 5,187,422 shares and closed at a price of 127.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.