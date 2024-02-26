Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock surges in positive trading today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock closed at ₹162 on the last day, with an open price of ₹162.95. The high for the day was ₹164.8 and the low was ₹160.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹142,276.86 crore. The 52-week high was ₹167.85 and the 52-week low was ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 920,638 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.