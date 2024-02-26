Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock surges in positive trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 162 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock closed at 162 on the last day, with an open price of 162.95. The high for the day was 164.8 and the low was 160.7. The market capitalization stood at 142,276.86 crore. The 52-week high was 167.85 and the 52-week low was 49. The BSE volume for the day was 920,638 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹164, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹162

The current price of Zomato stock is 164, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

26 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹162 on last trading day

On the last day, Zomato's BSE volume was 920,638 shares with a closing price of 162.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!