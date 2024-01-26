Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 136.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at 135.7 and closed at 136.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 138.2, while the lowest price was 132.8. The market cap of Zomato is 116,505.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 141.55, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 5,390,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.18%
3 Months14.24%
6 Months60.27%
YTD10.06%
1 Year185.13%
26 Jan 2024, 09:28 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹136, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹136.25

Zomato stock price is currently at 136 with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.18% and by 0.25. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

26 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹136.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 5,390,853 shares and closed at a price of 136.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.