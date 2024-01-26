Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets in trading

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹135.7 and closed at ₹136.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹138.2, while the lowest price was ₹132.8. The market cap of Zomato is ₹116,505.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹141.55, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 5,390,853 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.18%
|3 Months
|14.24%
|6 Months
|60.27%
|YTD
|10.06%
|1 Year
|185.13%
Zomato stock price is currently at ₹136 with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.18% and by ₹0.25. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 5,390,853 shares and closed at a price of ₹136.25.
