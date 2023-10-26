Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at ₹106.45, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹108.15

On the last day, Zomato's open price was ₹106.15, and the close price was ₹108.9. The stock had a high of ₹109.4 and a low of ₹105.55. The market capitalization of Zomato was ₹91,367.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹115, while the 52-week low was ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato was 4,540,367 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Zomato share price Today :Zomato closed today at ₹106.45, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹108.15 Today, Zomato stock closed at ₹106.45, which represents a decrease of 1.57%. The net change in price is -1.7 from the previous day's closing price of ₹108.15.

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 378.35 -3.7 -0.97 443.6 351.85 207260.96 Zomato 106.45 -1.7 -1.57 115.0 44.35 89034.52 Info Edge India 4032.05 -30.25 -0.74 4984.1 3310.0 52018.41 Firstsource Solutions 153.15 -3.75 -2.39 176.0 95.8 10435.67 Eclerx Services 1896.75 -34.15 -1.77 2248.4 1254.15 9110.85

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range Zomato stock's low price for the day was ₹101.2, while the high price reached ₹108.

Zomato Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Zomato Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 44.35000 and the 52 week high price is 115.10000.

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹106.65, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹108.15 The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹106.65, which represents a percent change of -1.39. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.39%. The net change is -1.5, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 1.5 points.

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 378.4 -3.65 -0.96 443.6 351.85 207288.35 Zomato 106.9 -1.25 -1.16 115.0 44.35 89410.9 Info Edge India 4041.65 -20.65 -0.51 4984.1 3310.0 52142.26 Firstsource Solutions 153.95 -2.95 -1.88 176.0 95.8 10490.18 Eclerx Services 1904.75 -26.15 -1.35 2248.4 1254.15 9149.27

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹105.5, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹108.15 The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹105.5, with a percent change of -2.45 and a net change of -2.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.45%, resulting in a net decrease of ₹2.65.

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range The Zomato stock's low price for today was ₹101.2, while the high price was ₹108.

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹103.65, down -4.16% from yesterday's ₹108.15 The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is ₹103.65. There has been a percent change of -4.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.5, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹4.5. This suggests that the stock price of Zomato has recently experienced a decline.

Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 112.22 10 Days 110.87 20 Days 106.42 50 Days 100.38 100 Days 89.54 300 Days 72.37

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹103, down -4.76% from yesterday's ₹108.15 The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹103 with a percent change of -4.76. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. The net change is -5.15, indicating a significant drop in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Zomato stock has seen a decline in value.

Zomato Live Updates ZOMATO More Information

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹102.9, down -4.85% from yesterday's ₹108.15 The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹102.9. The percent change is -4.85, indicating a decrease in the stock price by 4.85%. The net change is -5.25, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹5.25. Overall, these numbers suggest a decline in the Zomato stock price.

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 378.8 -3.25 -0.85 443.6 351.85 207507.47 Zomato 102.65 -5.5 -5.09 115.0 44.35 85856.21 Info Edge India 4047.3 -15.0 -0.37 4984.1 3310.0 52215.15 Firstsource Solutions 151.15 -5.75 -3.66 176.0 95.8 10299.39 Eclerx Services 1915.0 -15.9 -0.82 2248.4 1254.15 9198.51

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range Zomato stock's low price for the day was ₹101.2, while the high price reached ₹107.95.

Zomato share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 12 14 12 Buy 9 9 7 9 Hold 0 0 0 1 Sell 2 2 2 3 Strong Sell 2 2 2 1

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹103, down -4.76% from yesterday's ₹108.15 The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is ₹103, with a percent change of -4.76 and a net change of -5.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 4.76% and the actual decrease in value is 5.15.

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 379.7 -2.35 -0.62 443.6 351.85 208000.49 Zomato 102.45 -5.7 -5.27 115.0 44.35 85688.93 Info Edge India 4002.95 -59.35 -1.46 4984.1 3310.0 51642.98 Firstsource Solutions 150.3 -6.6 -4.21 176.0 95.8 10241.47 Eclerx Services 1895.85 -35.05 -1.82 2248.4 1254.15 9106.52

Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹102.55, down -5.18% from yesterday's ₹108.15 The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is ₹102.55. There has been a percent change of -5.18, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹5.6. Click here for Zomato Dividend

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range Zomato stock's low price for the day is ₹101.2, while its high price is ₹107.95.

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 377.5 -4.55 -1.19 443.6 351.85 206795.33 Zomato 102.65 -5.5 -5.09 115.0 44.35 85856.21 Info Edge India 4012.25 -50.05 -1.23 4984.1 3310.0 51762.96 Firstsource Solutions 150.85 -6.05 -3.86 176.0 95.8 10278.94 Eclerx Services 1875.0 -55.9 -2.9 2248.4 1254.15 9006.37

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹102.8, down -4.95% from yesterday's ₹108.15 The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹102.8. There has been a percent change of -4.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range Zomato stock's today's low price was ₹101.2 and today's high price was ₹107.95.

Zomato Live Updates ZOMATO More Information

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹102.75, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹108.15 The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹102.75. There has been a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.4, further confirming the decline in the stock price.

Zomato share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.92% 3 Months 35.26% 6 Months 86.0% YTD 82.55% 1 Year 67.57%

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹107.95, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹108.15 The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹107.95, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.2. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.18% and the net change is a decrease of 0.2.

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹108.9 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 4,540,367 shares and closed at a price of ₹108.9.