Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at 106.45, down -1.57% from yesterday's 108.15

On the last day, Zomato's open price was ₹106.15, and the close price was ₹108.9. The stock had a high of ₹109.4 and a low of ₹105.55. The market capitalization of Zomato was ₹91,367.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹115, while the 52-week low was ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato was 4,540,367 shares.
Today, Zomato stock closed at ₹106.45, which represents a decrease of 1.57%. The net change in price is -1.7 from the previous day's closing price of ₹108.15.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|378.35
|-3.7
|-0.97
|443.6
|351.85
|207260.96
|Zomato
|106.45
|-1.7
|-1.57
|115.0
|44.35
|89034.52
|Info Edge India
|4032.05
|-30.25
|-0.74
|4984.1
|3310.0
|52018.41
|Firstsource Solutions
|153.15
|-3.75
|-2.39
|176.0
|95.8
|10435.67
|Eclerx Services
|1896.75
|-34.15
|-1.77
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9110.85
Zomato stock's low price for the day was ₹101.2, while the high price reached ₹108.
Zomato Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 44.35000 and the 52 week high price is 115.10000.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹106.65, which represents a percent change of -1.39. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.39%. The net change is -1.5, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 1.5 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|378.4
|-3.65
|-0.96
|443.6
|351.85
|207288.35
|Zomato
|106.9
|-1.25
|-1.16
|115.0
|44.35
|89410.9
|Info Edge India
|4041.65
|-20.65
|-0.51
|4984.1
|3310.0
|52142.26
|Firstsource Solutions
|153.95
|-2.95
|-1.88
|176.0
|95.8
|10490.18
|Eclerx Services
|1904.75
|-26.15
|-1.35
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9149.27
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹105.5, with a percent change of -2.45 and a net change of -2.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.45%, resulting in a net decrease of ₹2.65.
The Zomato stock's low price for today was ₹101.2, while the high price was ₹108.
The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is ₹103.65. There has been a percent change of -4.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.5, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹4.5. This suggests that the stock price of Zomato has recently experienced a decline.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|112.22
|10 Days
|110.87
|20 Days
|106.42
|50 Days
|100.38
|100 Days
|89.54
|300 Days
|72.37
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹103 with a percent change of -4.76. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. The net change is -5.15, indicating a significant drop in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Zomato stock has seen a decline in value.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹102.9. The percent change is -4.85, indicating a decrease in the stock price by 4.85%. The net change is -5.25, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹5.25. Overall, these numbers suggest a decline in the Zomato stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|378.8
|-3.25
|-0.85
|443.6
|351.85
|207507.47
|Zomato
|102.65
|-5.5
|-5.09
|115.0
|44.35
|85856.21
|Info Edge India
|4047.3
|-15.0
|-0.37
|4984.1
|3310.0
|52215.15
|Firstsource Solutions
|151.15
|-5.75
|-3.66
|176.0
|95.8
|10299.39
|Eclerx Services
|1915.0
|-15.9
|-0.82
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9198.51
Zomato stock's low price for the day was ₹101.2, while the high price reached ₹107.95.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|14
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|7
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is ₹103, with a percent change of -4.76 and a net change of -5.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 4.76% and the actual decrease in value is 5.15.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|379.7
|-2.35
|-0.62
|443.6
|351.85
|208000.49
|Zomato
|102.45
|-5.7
|-5.27
|115.0
|44.35
|85688.93
|Info Edge India
|4002.95
|-59.35
|-1.46
|4984.1
|3310.0
|51642.98
|Firstsource Solutions
|150.3
|-6.6
|-4.21
|176.0
|95.8
|10241.47
|Eclerx Services
|1895.85
|-35.05
|-1.82
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9106.52
The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is ₹102.55. There has been a percent change of -5.18, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹5.6.
Zomato stock's low price for the day is ₹101.2, while its high price is ₹107.95.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|377.5
|-4.55
|-1.19
|443.6
|351.85
|206795.33
|Zomato
|102.65
|-5.5
|-5.09
|115.0
|44.35
|85856.21
|Info Edge India
|4012.25
|-50.05
|-1.23
|4984.1
|3310.0
|51762.96
|Firstsource Solutions
|150.85
|-6.05
|-3.86
|176.0
|95.8
|10278.94
|Eclerx Services
|1875.0
|-55.9
|-2.9
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9006.37
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹102.8. There has been a percent change of -4.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
Zomato stock's today's low price was ₹101.2 and today's high price was ₹107.95.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹102.75. There has been a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.4, further confirming the decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.92%
|3 Months
|35.26%
|6 Months
|86.0%
|YTD
|82.55%
|1 Year
|67.57%
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹107.95, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.2. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.18% and the net change is a decrease of 0.2.
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 4,540,367 shares and closed at a price of ₹108.9.
