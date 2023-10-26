Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at 106.45, down -1.57% from yesterday's 108.15

13 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 108.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106.45 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day, Zomato's open price was 106.15, and the close price was 108.9. The stock had a high of 109.4 and a low of 105.55. The market capitalization of Zomato was 91,367.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 115, while the 52-week low was 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato was 4,540,367 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:49 PM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato closed today at ₹106.45, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹108.15

Today, Zomato stock closed at 106.45, which represents a decrease of 1.57%. The net change in price is -1.7 from the previous day's closing price of 108.15.

26 Oct 2023, 06:22 PM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro378.35-3.7-0.97443.6351.85207260.96
Zomato106.45-1.7-1.57115.044.3589034.52
Info Edge India4032.05-30.25-0.744984.13310.052018.41
Firstsource Solutions153.15-3.75-2.39176.095.810435.67
Eclerx Services1896.75-34.15-1.772248.41254.159110.85
26 Oct 2023, 05:40 PM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price for the day was 101.2, while the high price reached 108.

26 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Zomato Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Zomato Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 44.35000 and the 52 week high price is 115.10000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:09 PM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹106.65, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹108.15

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 106.65, which represents a percent change of -1.39. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.39%. The net change is -1.5, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 1.5 points.

26 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro378.4-3.65-0.96443.6351.85207288.35
Zomato106.9-1.25-1.16115.044.3589410.9
Info Edge India4041.65-20.65-0.514984.13310.052142.26
Firstsource Solutions153.95-2.95-1.88176.095.810490.18
Eclerx Services1904.75-26.15-1.352248.41254.159149.27
26 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹105.5, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹108.15

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 105.5, with a percent change of -2.45 and a net change of -2.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.45%, resulting in a net decrease of 2.65.

26 Oct 2023, 02:11 PM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

The Zomato stock's low price for today was 101.2, while the high price was 108.

26 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹103.65, down -4.16% from yesterday's ₹108.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is 103.65. There has been a percent change of -4.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.5. This suggests that the stock price of Zomato has recently experienced a decline.

26 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days112.22
10 Days110.87
20 Days106.42
50 Days100.38
100 Days89.54
300 Days72.37
26 Oct 2023, 01:08 PM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹103, down -4.76% from yesterday's ₹108.15

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 103 with a percent change of -4.76. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. The net change is -5.15, indicating a significant drop in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Zomato stock has seen a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Zomato Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹102.9, down -4.85% from yesterday's ₹108.15

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 102.9. The percent change is -4.85, indicating a decrease in the stock price by 4.85%. The net change is -5.25, which means the stock price has decreased by 5.25. Overall, these numbers suggest a decline in the Zomato stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro378.8-3.25-0.85443.6351.85207507.47
Zomato102.65-5.5-5.09115.044.3585856.21
Info Edge India4047.3-15.0-0.374984.13310.052215.15
Firstsource Solutions151.15-5.75-3.66176.095.810299.39
Eclerx Services1915.0-15.9-0.822248.41254.159198.51
26 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price for the day was 101.2, while the high price reached 107.95.

26 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM IST Zomato share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121412
Buy9979
Hold0001
Sell2223
Strong Sell2221
26 Oct 2023, 11:58 AM IST Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹103, down -4.76% from yesterday's ₹108.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is 103, with a percent change of -4.76 and a net change of -5.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 4.76% and the actual decrease in value is 5.15.

26 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro379.7-2.35-0.62443.6351.85208000.49
Zomato102.45-5.7-5.27115.044.3585688.93
Info Edge India4002.95-59.35-1.464984.13310.051642.98
Firstsource Solutions150.3-6.6-4.21176.095.810241.47
Eclerx Services1895.85-35.05-1.822248.41254.159106.52
26 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹102.55, down -5.18% from yesterday's ₹108.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is 102.55. There has been a percent change of -5.18, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by 5.6.

Click here for Zomato Dividend

26 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price for the day is 101.2, while its high price is 107.95.

26 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro377.5-4.55-1.19443.6351.85206795.33
Zomato102.65-5.5-5.09115.044.3585856.21
Info Edge India4012.25-50.05-1.234984.13310.051762.96
Firstsource Solutions150.85-6.05-3.86176.095.810278.94
Eclerx Services1875.0-55.9-2.92248.41254.159006.37
26 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹102.8, down -4.95% from yesterday's ₹108.15

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 102.8. There has been a percent change of -4.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's today's low price was 101.2 and today's high price was 107.95.

26 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹102.75, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹108.15

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 102.75. There has been a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.4, further confirming the decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.92%
3 Months35.26%
6 Months86.0%
YTD82.55%
1 Year67.57%
26 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹107.95, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹108.15

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 107.95, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.2. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.18% and the net change is a decrease of 0.2.

26 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹108.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 4,540,367 shares and closed at a price of 108.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.