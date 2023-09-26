Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:56 AM IST

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 98.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.59 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day, Zomato's open price was 100.2 and the close price was 99.85. The stock reached a high of 100.8 and a low of 97.81. The market capitalization of Zomato stands at 82,975.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 105, while the 52-week low was 44.35. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,276,088.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:56 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹99.59, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹98.49

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 99.59 with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.12% and the net change is positive at 1.1. Overall, this suggests that Zomato's stock has seen a slight increase in value.

26 Sep 2023, 09:38 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.37%
3 Months25.45%
6 Months96.51%
YTD66.02%
1 Year61.92%
26 Sep 2023, 09:14 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹98.65, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹98.49

The current stock price of Zomato is 98.65 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.16% or 0.16 from its previous value.

26 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹99.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 1,276,088 shares, and the closing price was 99.85.

