Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day, Zomato's open price was ₹100.2 and the close price was ₹99.85. The stock reached a high of ₹100.8 and a low of ₹97.81. The market capitalization of Zomato stands at ₹82,975.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹105, while the 52-week low was ₹44.35. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,276,088.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹99.59 with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.12% and the net change is positive at 1.1. Overall, this suggests that Zomato's stock has seen a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.37%
|3 Months
|25.45%
|6 Months
|96.51%
|YTD
|66.02%
|1 Year
|61.92%
The current stock price of Zomato is ₹98.65 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.16% or ₹0.16 from its previous value.
On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 1,276,088 shares, and the closing price was ₹99.85.
