Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plunges as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -2.69 %. The stock closed at 128.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at 128.45 and closed at the same price, with a high of 128.6 and a low of 124.3. The market capitalization is at 106,933.82 crore. The 52-week high is 131.75 and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 984,606 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹125, down -2.69% from yesterday's ₹128.45

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 125. There has been a percent change of -2.69, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.45, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

27 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹128.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Zomato was 984,606 shares. The closing price for the stock was 128.45.

