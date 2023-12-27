Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plunges as investors sell off

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹128.45 and closed at the same price, with a high of ₹128.6 and a low of ₹124.3. The market capitalization is at ₹106,933.82 crore. The 52-week high is ₹131.75 and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 984,606 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹125. There has been a percent change of -2.69, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.45, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Zomato was 984,606 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹128.45.
