Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Rises in Positive Trading Trend

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹165.05 and closed at ₹164 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹168.4, while the low was ₹163.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹142363.61 crore. The 52-week high was ₹167.85 and the 52-week low was ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 959127 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.25%
|3 Months
|31.4%
|6 Months
|77.8%
|YTD
|32.74%
|1 Year
|201.56%
Zomato stock is currently priced at ₹164.1 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
