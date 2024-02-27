Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Rises in Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 164 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.1 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at 165.05 and closed at 164 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 168.4, while the low was 163.2. The market capitalization stood at 142363.61 crore. The 52-week high was 167.85 and the 52-week low was 49. The BSE volume for the day was 959127 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.25%
3 Months31.4%
6 Months77.8%
YTD32.74%
1 Year201.56%
27 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹164.1, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹164

Zomato stock is currently priced at 164.1 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹164 on last trading day

On the last day, Zomato's stock on BSE had a volume of 959127 shares and closed at a price of 164.

