Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at ₹105.85, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹106.45

Zomato's stock opened at ₹107.95 and closed at ₹108.15 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹108, while the lowest price was ₹101.2. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently at ₹89,931.47 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹115, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 3,664,832 shares.
Zomato share price Today :Zomato closed today at ₹105.85, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹106.45
The Zomato stock closed at ₹105.85 today, representing a decrease of 0.56% from the previous day's closing price of ₹106.45. The net change in the stock price was -0.6.
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|382.25
|3.9
|1.03
|443.6
|351.85
|209397.39
|Zomato
|105.85
|-0.6
|-0.56
|115.0
|44.35
|88532.68
|Info Edge India
|4077.1
|29.55
|0.73
|4984.1
|3310.0
|52599.61
|Firstsource Solutions
|156.0
|2.85
|1.86
|176.0
|95.8
|10629.87
|Eclerx Services
|1937.55
|36.55
|1.92
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9306.82
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of Zomato stock was ₹105, while the high price reached ₹109.15.
Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹106.35, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹106.45
Zomato stock currently has a price of ₹106.35. It has experienced a slight decrease in percentage change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.1. This suggests that the stock has had a small decline in value recently.
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|382.4
|4.05
|1.07
|443.6
|351.85
|209479.56
|Zomato
|106.55
|0.1
|0.09
|115.0
|44.35
|89118.16
|Info Edge India
|4098.15
|50.6
|1.25
|4984.1
|3310.0
|52871.18
|Firstsource Solutions
|156.65
|3.5
|2.29
|176.0
|95.8
|10674.16
|Eclerx Services
|1960.1
|59.1
|3.11
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9415.14
Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹106.65, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹106.45
As of the current data, the stock price of Zomato is ₹106.65, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.2.
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Zomato stock is ₹106, while the high price is ₹109.15.
Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹106.5, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹106.45
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹106.5. There has been a percent change of 0.05, indicating a slight increase. The net change is also 0.05, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|111.07
|10 Days
|111.07
|20 Days
|106.90
|50 Days
|100.66
|100 Days
|89.94
|300 Days
|72.61
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
The Zomato stock had a low price of ₹106 and a high price of ₹109.15 on the current day.
Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹106.9, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹106.45
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹106.9, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% and the net change in price is 0.45 rupees.
Zomato Live Updates
Zomato share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|14
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|7
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|382.25
|3.9
|1.03
|443.6
|351.85
|209397.39
|Zomato
|106.35
|-0.1
|-0.09
|115.0
|44.35
|88950.88
|Info Edge India
|4093.85
|46.3
|1.14
|4984.1
|3310.0
|52815.7
|Firstsource Solutions
|156.1
|2.95
|1.93
|176.0
|95.8
|10636.68
|Eclerx Services
|1956.0
|55.0
|2.89
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9395.45
Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹106.8, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹106.45
Zomato's stock price is currently at ₹106.8, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
The Zomato stock's low price for the day was ₹106.4, while the high price reached ₹109.15.
Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹106.95, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹106.45
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹106.95. There has been a 0.47 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|382.7
|4.35
|1.15
|443.6
|351.85
|209643.9
|Zomato
|107.15
|0.7
|0.66
|115.0
|44.35
|89620.0
|Info Edge India
|4094.4
|46.85
|1.16
|4984.1
|3310.0
|52822.8
|Firstsource Solutions
|157.15
|4.0
|2.61
|176.0
|95.8
|10708.23
|Eclerx Services
|1966.5
|65.5
|3.45
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9445.88
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
The Zomato stock had a low price of ₹106.4 and a high price of ₹109.15 on the current day.
Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹107.2, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹106.45
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹107.2, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|382.75
|4.4
|1.16
|443.6
|351.85
|209671.29
|Zomato
|107.15
|0.7
|0.66
|115.0
|44.35
|89620.0
|Info Edge India
|4087.0
|39.45
|0.97
|4984.1
|3310.0
|52727.33
|Firstsource Solutions
|155.0
|1.85
|1.21
|176.0
|95.8
|10561.73
|Eclerx Services
|1950.0
|49.0
|2.58
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9366.63
Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹106.6, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹106.45
The current data shows that Zomato stock has a price of ₹106.6. There has been a slight percent change of 0.14, indicating a small increase. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock price.
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's low price for today is ₹106.9 and the high price is ₹109.15.
Zomato Live Updates
Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹106.45, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹108.15
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹106.45, with a percent change of -1.57. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.57% in value. The net change is -1.7, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.7 in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
Zomato share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.96%
|3 Months
|31.5%
|6 Months
|75.37%
|YTD
|79.51%
|1 Year
|64.78%
Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹106.45, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹108.15
The Zomato stock is currently priced at ₹106.45, with a percent change of -1.57 and a net change of -1.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value.
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹108.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 3,664,832 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹108.15.
