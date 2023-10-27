Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at 105.85, down -0.56% from yesterday's 106.45

Zomato share price Today :Zomato closed today at ₹105.85, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹106.45 The Zomato stock closed at ₹105.85 today, representing a decrease of 0.56% from the previous day's closing price of ₹106.45. The net change in the stock price was -0.6.

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Zomato stock was ₹105, while the high price reached ₹109.15.

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹106.35, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹106.45 Zomato stock currently has a price of ₹106.35. It has experienced a slight decrease in percentage change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.1. This suggests that the stock has had a small decline in value recently.

Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹106.65, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹106.45 As of the current data, the stock price of Zomato is ₹106.65, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.2.

Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 111.07 10 Days 111.07 20 Days 106.90 50 Days 100.66 100 Days 89.94 300 Days 72.61

Zomato share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 12 14 12 Buy 9 9 7 9 Hold 0 0 0 1 Sell 2 2 2 3 Strong Sell 2 2 2 1

Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹106.8, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹106.45 Zomato's stock price is currently at ₹106.8, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.

Zomato share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.96% 3 Months 31.5% 6 Months 75.37% YTD 79.51% 1 Year 64.78%

