Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹98.65 and closed at ₹98.49. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹100.4, while the lowest was ₹97.91. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹84,146.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹105, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 2,499,036 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.2%
|3 Months
|26.16%
|6 Months
|98.81%
|YTD
|68.47%
|1 Year
|72.84%
The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is ₹99.88. There has been a percent change of 1.41, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.39, suggesting that the stock price has risen by this amount. Overall, the stock price of Zomato has experienced a small positive movement.
On the last day, the trading volume of Zomato on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,499,036 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹98.49.
