Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 98.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.88 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 98.65 and closed at 98.49. The highest price recorded during the day was 100.4, while the lowest was 97.91. The market capitalization of Zomato is 84,146.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 105, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 2,499,036 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.2%
3 Months26.16%
6 Months98.81%
YTD68.47%
1 Year72.84%
27 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹99.88, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹98.49

The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is 99.88. There has been a percent change of 1.41, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.39, suggesting that the stock price has risen by this amount. Overall, the stock price of Zomato has experienced a small positive movement.

27 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹98.49 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Zomato on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,499,036 shares. The closing price of the stock was 98.49.

