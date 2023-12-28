Zomato Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹125.8 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹127.5 and a low of ₹125.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹108,687.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹131.75, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato was 1,743,880 shares.

