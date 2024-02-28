Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -1.74 %. The stock closed at 164.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.25 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price remained steady on the last day of trading, opening and closing at 164.1. The high for the day was 164.1, while the low was 158. The market capitalization stands at 139,891.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 168.4, and the 52-week low is 49. The BSE volume for the day was 755,149 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹164.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 755,149 shares with a closing price of 164.1.

