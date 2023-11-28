Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Zomato's stock opened at ₹114.1 and closed at ₹112.95 on the last day. The high and low for the day were ₹116 and ₹112.8 respectively. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹96,839.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹126.1 and ₹44.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,107,657 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.32%
|3 Months
|22.41%
|6 Months
|68.4%
|YTD
|90.98%
|1 Year
|79.19%
