Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:25 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 113.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

Zomato's stock opened at 114.1 and closed at 112.95 on the last day. The high and low for the day were 116 and 112.8 respectively. The market capitalization of Zomato is 96,839.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 126.1 and 44.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,107,657 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹114, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹113.2

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 114. There has been a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

28 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock had a low price of 113.6 and a high price of 115 on the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹114.05, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹113.2

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 114.05 with a percentage change of 0.75 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

28 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.32%
3 Months22.41%
6 Months68.4%
YTD90.98%
1 Year79.19%
28 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹114.3, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹113.2

Zomato stock is currently priced at 114.3 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 1.1.

28 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹112.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 3,107,657 shares. The closing price for the stock was 112.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.