Zomato Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Zomato stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 99.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.08 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato's stock opened at 99.8 and closed at 99.88 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 101.19 and a low of 98.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is 84,314.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 105 and 44.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 986,263 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹99.88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a volume of 986,263 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 99.88.

