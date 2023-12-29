Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -3.03 %. The stock closed at 127.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.2 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 124.9 and closed at 127.05. The stock reached a high of 125.45 and a low of 120.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently at 105,393.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 131.75, while the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato's shares was 5,545,227.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹127.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a volume of 5,545,227 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 127.05.

