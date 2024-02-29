Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 161.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159.15 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at 161.65 and closed at 161.25. The high for the day was 162 and the low was 155.3. The market capitalization of Zomato stood at 138,069.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 168.4 and the 52-week low was 49. The BSE volume for the day was 1,106,389 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹161.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato on BSE had a volume of 1106389 shares with a closing price of 161.25.

