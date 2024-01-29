Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹135.7 and closed at ₹136.25. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹138.2, while the lowest price was ₹132.8. The market capitalization of Zomato stands at ₹116,505.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹141.55, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Zomato was 5,390,853. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹134.95, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹136 The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹134.95, with a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change. Investors may need to consider additional factors and analysis to make informed decisions about the stock.

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Zomato stock today was ₹132.4 and the high price was ₹137.7.

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 474.1 4.15 0.88 526.45 351.85 259713.02 Zomato 136.8 0.8 0.59 141.55 44.35 114419.18 Info Edge India 4961.75 -19.6 -0.39 5400.9 3310.0 64012.68 Firstsource Solutions 192.2 -2.65 -1.36 217.05 100.95 13096.54 Eclerx Services 2665.6 55.85 2.14 2825.0 1272.0 12803.94

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Zomato stock is ₹132.4, while the high price is ₹136.9.

Zomato share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 5.18% 3 Months 14.24% 6 Months 60.27% YTD 10.06% 1 Year 185.13%

Zomato share price update :Zomato closed at ₹136.25 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Zomato had a volume of 5,390,853 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹136.25.