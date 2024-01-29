Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 136 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.95 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 135.7 and closed at 136.25. The highest price recorded during the day was 138.2, while the lowest price was 132.8. The market capitalization of Zomato stands at 116,505.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 141.55, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Zomato was 5,390,853.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:42 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹134.95, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹136

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 134.95, with a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change. Investors may need to consider additional factors and analysis to make informed decisions about the stock.

29 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹135.6, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹136

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 135.6. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.4, suggesting a decrease of 0.4 in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Zomato stock today was 132.4 and the high price was 137.7.

29 Jan 2024, 10:46 AM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro474.14.150.88526.45351.85259713.02
Zomato136.80.80.59141.5544.35114419.18
Info Edge India4961.75-19.6-0.395400.93310.064012.68
Firstsource Solutions192.2-2.65-1.36217.05100.9513096.54
Eclerx Services2665.655.852.142825.01272.012803.94
29 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹135.75, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹136

Zomato stock is currently priced at 135.75, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock has decreased slightly in value by 0.18% and has decreased by 0.25 points.

29 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Zomato stock is 132.4, while the high price is 136.9.

29 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.18%
3 Months14.24%
6 Months60.27%
YTD10.06%
1 Year185.13%
29 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹134.85, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹136

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 134.85, which indicates a decrease of 0.85% in percentage change. The net change in the stock is -1.15.

29 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹133.6, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹136

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 133.6 with a percent change of -1.76. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.76% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.4, indicating a decrease of 2.4 from the previous trading day.

29 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato closed at ₹136.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a volume of 5,390,853 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 136.25.

