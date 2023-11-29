Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:24 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 3.91 %. The stock closed at 113.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.25 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

Zomato's stock opened at 114.95 and closed at 113.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 116.9 and a low of 113.5. The company's market cap is currently at 97,352.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 126.1 and 44.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,329,538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹118.25, up 3.91% from yesterday's ₹113.8

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 118.25. There has been a percent change of 3.91, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 4.45, which means the stock has increased by 4.45. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.

29 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

The Zomato stock's low price for the day was 114, while the high price reached 119.

29 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹113.8, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹113.2

The Zomato stock price is currently 113.8. There has been a 0.53 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.6.

29 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.68%
3 Months18.17%
6 Months70.23%
YTD91.91%
1 Year76.71%
29 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹113.8, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹113.2

The current stock price of Zomato is 113.8 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.53% and the stock has gained 0.6 points.

29 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹113.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 2,329,538 shares and the closing price was 113.2.

