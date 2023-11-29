Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

Zomato's stock opened at ₹114.95 and closed at ₹113.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹116.9 and a low of ₹113.5. The company's market cap is currently at ₹97,352.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹126.1 and ₹44.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,329,538 shares.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹118.25. There has been a percent change of 3.91, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 4.45, which means the stock has increased by ₹4.45. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.
The Zomato stock's low price for the day was ₹114, while the high price reached ₹119.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.68%
|3 Months
|18.17%
|6 Months
|70.23%
|YTD
|91.91%
|1 Year
|76.71%
