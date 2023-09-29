Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets as investors react to market conditions

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 100.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.87 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

Zomato's stock opened at 100.59 and closed at 100.08 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 100.59, while the lowest price was 99.3. The market capitalization of Zomato is 84,138 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 105, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on that day was 903,730.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹99.87, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹100.08

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 99.87. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is also -0.21, suggesting a decrease in the stock price.

29 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹100.08 on last trading day

On the last day, Zomato had a BSE volume of 903,730 shares, with a closing price of 100.08.

