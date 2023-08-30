comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 3.54 %. The stock closed at 94.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

Zomato's stock opened at 92.61 and closed at 92.33 on the last day. The high for the day was 94.98, while the low was 92.61. The market capitalization of Zomato is 79,740.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 102.85, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 4,402,511 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:48:42 AM IST

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹98, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹94.65

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 98. There has been a percent change of 3.54, which indicates an increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.35, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Zomato stock has experienced a positive trend and has increased in value.

30 Aug 2023, 09:30:36 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.05%
3 Months37.07%
6 Months77.01%
YTD59.7%
1 Year59.97%
30 Aug 2023, 09:06:40 AM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹94.65, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹92.33

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 94.65, with a percent change of 2.51 and a net change of 2.32. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.51% and the net change is 2.32. Overall, this suggests a positive movement in the stock price of Zomato.

30 Aug 2023, 08:17:03 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹92.33 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a volume of 4,402,511 shares being traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 92.33.

Recommended For You
