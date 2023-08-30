Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Zomato's stock opened at ₹92.61 and closed at ₹92.33 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹94.98, while the low was ₹92.61. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹79,740.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹102.85, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 4,402,511 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹98. There has been a percent change of 3.54, which indicates an increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.35, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Zomato stock has experienced a positive trend and has increased in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.05%
|3 Months
|37.07%
|6 Months
|77.01%
|YTD
|59.7%
|1 Year
|59.97%
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹94.65, with a percent change of 2.51 and a net change of 2.32. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.51% and the net change is 2.32. Overall, this suggests a positive movement in the stock price of Zomato.
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a volume of 4,402,511 shares being traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹92.33.
