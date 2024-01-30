Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price on the last trading day was ₹136.9, with a high of ₹137.7 and a low of ₹132.4. The market cap of the company is ₹116,162.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹141.55, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,781,753 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.