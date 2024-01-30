Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 135.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.45 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price on the last trading day was 136.9, with a high of 137.7 and a low of 132.4. The market cap of the company is 116,162.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 141.55, while the 52-week low is 44.35. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,781,753 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

The Zomato stock's low price for the day was 134.65, while its high price reached 138.75.

30 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹137.45, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹135.6

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 137.45 with a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.36% compared to the previous day's closing price. The net change of 1.85 indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.85. Overall, this suggests that the Zomato stock has experienced a positive movement and has gained value.

Click here for Zomato Profit Loss

30 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹135.6, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹136

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 135.6. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.4, suggesting a decrease of 0.4 in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.37%
3 Months12.16%
6 Months61.18%
YTD9.58%
1 Year188.71%
30 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹135.6, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹136

Based on the current data, the Zomato stock price is 135.6 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.29% and by 0.4. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as stock prices fluctuate throughout the trading day.

30 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹136 on last trading day

On the last day, Zomato had a trading volume of 2,781,753 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 136.

