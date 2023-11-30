Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

Zomato's stock opened at ₹116.15 and closed at ₹113.8 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹119.25, while the low was ₹114. The company's market capitalization is ₹99,833.41 crore. The 52-week high for Zomato's stock is ₹126.1, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 303,979,262 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.