Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 116.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.75 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

Zomato's stock opened at 116.15 and closed at 113.8 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 119.25, while the low was 114. The company's market capitalization is 99,833.41 crore. The 52-week high for Zomato's stock is 126.1, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 303,979,262 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹116.75, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹116.7

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 116.75 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04% and the net change is positive at 0.05.

30 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price for the day was 116.05, while the high price reached was 118.8.

30 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹117.2, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹116.7

Based on the current data, the Zomato stock price is 117.2. It has experienced a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.09%
3 Months13.66%
6 Months68.86%
YTD96.63%
1 Year83.48%
30 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹118.8, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹116.7

The Zomato stock is currently priced at 118.8, with a percent change of 1.8 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.8% and the actual value has increased by 2.1. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

30 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹113.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 303,979,262 shares with a closing price of 113.8.

