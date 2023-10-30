Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at ₹107.1 and closed at ₹106.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹109.15, while the lowest price was ₹105. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹89,424.58 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹115 and ₹44.35, respectively. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on this day was 3,215,213.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Zomato stock price is currently at ₹106.1 with a percent change of 0.24, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.25, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.37%
|3 Months
|26.25%
|6 Months
|62.79%
|YTD
|78.16%
|1 Year
|62.29%
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹106.85 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.94% or ₹1. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Zomato.
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 3,215,213 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹106.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!