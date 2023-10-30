Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 105.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106.1 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at 107.1 and closed at 106.45. The highest price reached during the day was 109.15, while the lowest price was 105. The market capitalization of Zomato is 89,424.58 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 115 and 44.35, respectively. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on this day was 3,215,213.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

30 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹106.1, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹105.85

The Zomato stock price is currently at 106.1 with a percent change of 0.24, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.25, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.37%
3 Months26.25%
6 Months62.79%
YTD78.16%
1 Year62.29%
30 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹106.85, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹105.85

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 106.85 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.94% or 1. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Zomato.

30 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹106.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 3,215,213 shares. The closing price for the shares was 106.45.

