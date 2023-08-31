Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 5.53 %. The stock closed at 94.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.88 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

Zomato's stock price on the last day was 98.11 at the opening and 94.65 at the closing. The high for the day was 100.55, while the low was 97.35. The market capitalization of the company is 84,146.43 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 102.85 and a low of 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 10,274,173 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹94.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato witnessed a volume of 10,274,173 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 94.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.