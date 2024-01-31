Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 135.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.2 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : The Zomato stock opened at 135.65 and closed at 135.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 138.75 and a low of 134.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently 117,533.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 141.55, while the 52-week low is 46.4. The stock saw a trading volume of 5,238,436 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹137.2, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹135.6

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 137.2. There has been a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 1.6.

31 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹135.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 5,238,436 shares, with a closing price of 135.6.

