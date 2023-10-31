Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Zomato stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 107.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107.15 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato's stock opened at 106.05 and closed at 105.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 108.55, while the lowest was 105.65. The company's market capitalization is 90,987.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 115 and 44.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,889,942 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹107.15, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹107.7

The current data for Zomato stock shows that it is priced at 107.15. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.55, which means the stock has decreased by 0.55 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

31 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.98%
3 Months32.89%
6 Months65.95%
YTD81.62%
1 Year72.04%
31 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹107.7, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹105.85

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 107.7 with a percent change of 1.75 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.75% and the value has increased by 1.85. Overall, this indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

31 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹105.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 2,889,942 shares. The closing price for the shares was 105.85.

