Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets as investors sell off

Zomato's stock opened at ₹106.05 and closed at ₹105.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹108.55, while the lowest was ₹105.65. The company's market capitalization is ₹90,987.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹115 and ₹44.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,889,942 shares.
The current data for Zomato stock shows that it is priced at ₹107.15. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.55, which means the stock has decreased by 0.55 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.98%
|3 Months
|32.89%
|6 Months
|65.95%
|YTD
|81.62%
|1 Year
|72.04%
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹107.7 with a percent change of 1.75 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.75% and the value has increased by ₹1.85. Overall, this indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 2,889,942 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹105.85.
