Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at ₹184.55, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹182.35

12 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 06:31 PM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 182.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.55 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price TodayPremium
Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price on the last day was 179.95 at open and 179.5 at close, with a high of 184.7 and a low of 176. The market capitalization stood at 158,196.25 crore. The 52-week high was at 188.95 and the low at 49. The BSE volume for the day was 2,890,892 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:31:26 PM IST

Zomato share price update :Zomato closed today at ₹184.55, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹182.35

Zomato stock closed at 184.55 today, showing a 1.21% increase from the previous day's closing price of 182.35. The net change in the stock price was 2.2.

01 Apr 2024, 06:17:46 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro485.04.951.03546.1351.85265684.06
Zomato184.552.21.21188.9549.0154357.17
Info Edge India5708.1115.452.065634.43465.0573641.52
Firstsource Solutions199.32.01.01221.4103.5513580.33
Eclerx Services2372.918.10.772825.01272.011397.98
01 Apr 2024, 05:33:20 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 183 and a high of 188.

01 Apr 2024, 03:17:50 PM IST

Zomato Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Zomato Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 50.65 and a high price of 189.00. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with a wide range between the lowest and highest prices reached.

01 Apr 2024, 03:00:55 PM IST

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹185.1, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹182.35

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 185.1, which represents a 1.51% increase. The net change is 2.75. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:32:13 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro484.954.91.02546.1351.85265656.67
Zomato185.12.751.51188.9549.0154817.18
Info Edge India5714.9122.252.195634.43465.0573729.25
Firstsource Solutions199.852.551.29221.4103.5513617.81
Eclerx Services2401.9547.152.02825.01272.011537.52
01 Apr 2024, 02:21:32 PM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹185.3, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹182.35

Zomato stock is currently priced at 185.3, showing a 1.62% increase in value. The net change in stock price is 2.95 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

01 Apr 2024, 02:10:11 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 183.1 and a high of 188.

01 Apr 2024, 01:42:45 PM IST

Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:42:22 PM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹185.95, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹182.35

Zomato stock is currently priced at 185.95, which reflects a 1.97% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.6. Overall, Zomato stock has shown positive growth in the recent trading period.

01 Apr 2024, 01:31:19 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days177.58
10 Days168.25
20 Days164.56
50 Days153.27
100 Days138.42
300 Days114.38
01 Apr 2024, 01:10:05 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price on the current day reached a high of 188 and a low of 183.1.

01 Apr 2024, 01:03:49 PM IST

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹185.45, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹182.35

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 185.45 with a 1.7% increase in percentage change and a net change of 3.1. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:51:06 PM IST

Zomato Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:31:09 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro484.14.050.84546.1351.85265191.04
Zomato186.053.72.03188.9549.0155611.76
Info Edge India5735.0142.352.555634.43465.0573988.56
Firstsource Solutions200.353.051.55221.4103.5513651.88
Eclerx Services2415.0560.252.562825.01272.011600.45
01 Apr 2024, 12:22:16 PM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹186.05, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹182.35

Zomato stock is currently priced at 186.05 with a 2.03% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.7.

01 Apr 2024, 12:11:54 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's high price today was 188 and the low price was 183.1.

01 Apr 2024, 11:50:33 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy13131314
Buy8888
Hold0000
Sell2222
Strong Sell1111
01 Apr 2024, 11:44:24 AM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹186.1, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹182.35

The current price of Zomato stock is 186.1, with a percent change of 2.06 and a net change of 3.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market for Zomato.

01 Apr 2024, 11:32:14 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro483.353.30.69546.1351.85264780.19
Zomato186.454.12.25188.9549.0155946.32
Info Edge India5761.9169.253.035634.43465.0574335.6
Firstsource Solutions200.02.71.37221.4103.5513628.03
Eclerx Services2425.070.22.982825.01272.011648.24
01 Apr 2024, 11:10:42 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock reached a low of 183.1 and a high of 188 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:02:18 AM IST

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹186.25, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹182.35

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 186.25, with a percent change of 2.14 and a net change of 3.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.14% or 3.9.

01 Apr 2024, 10:31:07 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro482.72.650.55546.1351.85264424.12
Zomato186.03.652.0188.9549.0155569.94
Info Edge India5680.988.251.585634.43465.0573290.6
Firstsource Solutions197.70.40.2221.4103.5513471.31
Eclerx Services2415.7560.952.592825.01272.011603.81
01 Apr 2024, 10:23:33 AM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹185.75, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹182.35

Zomato stock is currently priced at 185.75, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 3.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:12:47 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price fluctuated within a range on the current day, with the low price hitting 183.1 and the high price reaching 188.

01 Apr 2024, 09:52:51 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:40:12 AM IST

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹185.95, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹182.35

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 185.95, with a percent change of 1.97 and a net change of 3.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for Zomato.

01 Apr 2024, 09:33:08 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.96%
3 Months45.32%
6 Months82.19%
YTD47.21%
1 Year255.32%
01 Apr 2024, 09:00:46 AM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹182.35, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹179.5

Zomato stock is currently priced at 182.35, which represents a 1.59% increase. The net change is 2.85 points, indicating a positive trend in the stock's value.

01 Apr 2024, 08:01:56 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹179.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 2,890,892 shares and closed at a price of 179.5.

