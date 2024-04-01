Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at ₹184.55, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹182.35

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price on the last day was ₹179.95 at open and ₹179.5 at close, with a high of ₹184.7 and a low of ₹176. The market capitalization stood at ₹158,196.25 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹188.95 and the low at ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 2,890,892 shares traded.
Zomato share price update :Zomato closed today at ₹184.55, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹182.35
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|485.0
|4.95
|1.03
|546.1
|351.85
|265684.06
|Zomato
|184.55
|2.2
|1.21
|188.95
|49.0
|154357.17
|Info Edge India
|5708.1
|115.45
|2.06
|5634.4
|3465.05
|73641.52
|Firstsource Solutions
|199.3
|2.0
|1.01
|221.4
|103.55
|13580.33
|Eclerx Services
|2372.9
|18.1
|0.77
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11397.98
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹183 and a high of ₹188.
Zomato Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Zomato Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 50.65 and a high price of 189.00. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with a wide range between the lowest and highest prices reached.
Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|177.58
|10 Days
|168.25
|20 Days
|164.56
|50 Days
|153.27
|100 Days
|138.42
|300 Days
|114.38
Zomato Live Updates
Zomato share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Zomato Live Updates
Zomato share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.96%
|3 Months
|45.32%
|6 Months
|82.19%
|YTD
|47.21%
|1 Year
|255.32%
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹179.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 2,890,892 shares and closed at a price of ₹179.5.
