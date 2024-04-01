Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at 184.55, up 1.21% from yesterday's 182.35

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price on the last day was ₹179.95 at open and ₹179.5 at close, with a high of ₹184.7 and a low of ₹176. The market capitalization stood at ₹158,196.25 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹188.95 and the low at ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 2,890,892 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato stock closed at ₹184.55 today, showing a 1.21% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹182.35. The net change in the stock price was ₹2.2.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|485.0
|4.95
|1.03
|546.1
|351.85
|265684.06
|Zomato
|184.55
|2.2
|1.21
|188.95
|49.0
|154357.17
|Info Edge India
|5708.1
|115.45
|2.06
|5634.4
|3465.05
|73641.52
|Firstsource Solutions
|199.3
|2.0
|1.01
|221.4
|103.55
|13580.33
|Eclerx Services
|2372.9
|18.1
|0.77
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11397.98
Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹183 and a high of ₹188.
Zomato Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 50.65 and a high price of 189.00. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with a wide range between the lowest and highest prices reached.
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹185.1, which represents a 1.51% increase. The net change is 2.75. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|484.95
|4.9
|1.02
|546.1
|351.85
|265656.67
|Zomato
|185.1
|2.75
|1.51
|188.95
|49.0
|154817.18
|Info Edge India
|5714.9
|122.25
|2.19
|5634.4
|3465.05
|73729.25
|Firstsource Solutions
|199.85
|2.55
|1.29
|221.4
|103.55
|13617.81
|Eclerx Services
|2401.95
|47.15
|2.0
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11537.52
Zomato stock is currently priced at ₹185.3, showing a 1.62% increase in value. The net change in stock price is 2.95 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹183.1 and a high of ₹188.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Zomato stock is currently priced at ₹185.95, which reflects a 1.97% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.6. Overall, Zomato stock has shown positive growth in the recent trading period.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|177.58
|10 Days
|168.25
|20 Days
|164.56
|50 Days
|153.27
|100 Days
|138.42
|300 Days
|114.38
Zomato stock's price on the current day reached a high of ₹188 and a low of ₹183.1.
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹185.45 with a 1.7% increase in percentage change and a net change of 3.1. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|484.1
|4.05
|0.84
|546.1
|351.85
|265191.04
|Zomato
|186.05
|3.7
|2.03
|188.95
|49.0
|155611.76
|Info Edge India
|5735.0
|142.35
|2.55
|5634.4
|3465.05
|73988.56
|Firstsource Solutions
|200.35
|3.05
|1.55
|221.4
|103.55
|13651.88
|Eclerx Services
|2415.05
|60.25
|2.56
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11600.45
Zomato stock is currently priced at ₹186.05 with a 2.03% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.7.
Zomato stock's high price today was ₹188 and the low price was ₹183.1.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The current price of Zomato stock is ₹186.1, with a percent change of 2.06 and a net change of 3.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market for Zomato.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|483.35
|3.3
|0.69
|546.1
|351.85
|264780.19
|Zomato
|186.45
|4.1
|2.25
|188.95
|49.0
|155946.32
|Info Edge India
|5761.9
|169.25
|3.03
|5634.4
|3465.05
|74335.6
|Firstsource Solutions
|200.0
|2.7
|1.37
|221.4
|103.55
|13628.03
|Eclerx Services
|2425.0
|70.2
|2.98
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11648.24
Zomato stock reached a low of ₹183.1 and a high of ₹188 on the current trading day.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹186.25, with a percent change of 2.14 and a net change of 3.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.14% or ₹3.9.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|482.7
|2.65
|0.55
|546.1
|351.85
|264424.12
|Zomato
|186.0
|3.65
|2.0
|188.95
|49.0
|155569.94
|Info Edge India
|5680.9
|88.25
|1.58
|5634.4
|3465.05
|73290.6
|Firstsource Solutions
|197.7
|0.4
|0.2
|221.4
|103.55
|13471.31
|Eclerx Services
|2415.75
|60.95
|2.59
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11603.81
Zomato stock is currently priced at ₹185.75, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 3.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Zomato stock's price fluctuated within a range on the current day, with the low price hitting ₹183.1 and the high price reaching ₹188.
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹185.95, with a percent change of 1.97 and a net change of 3.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for Zomato.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.96%
|3 Months
|45.32%
|6 Months
|82.19%
|YTD
|47.21%
|1 Year
|255.32%
Zomato stock is currently priced at ₹182.35, which represents a 1.59% increase. The net change is 2.85 points, indicating a positive trend in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 2,890,892 shares and closed at a price of ₹179.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!