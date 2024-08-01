Zomato Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock price closed at ₹227.2 on the last trading day, slightly below the open price of ₹228.85. The high for the day was ₹230.05, while the low was ₹226. With a market capitalization of ₹199,638.19 crore, the stock's 52-week high was ₹232 and the 52-week low was ₹80.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,090,756 shares traded.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 0.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹230.05 & ₹226 yesterday to end at ₹229.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend