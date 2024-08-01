Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2024, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 227.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.5 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock price closed at 227.2 on the last trading day, slightly below the open price of 228.85. The high for the day was 230.05, while the low was 226. With a market capitalization of 199,638.19 crore, the stock's 52-week high was 232 and the 52-week low was 80.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,090,756 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 230.0, 0.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121213
    Buy8888
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0001
01 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39854 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

01 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹227.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 230.05 & 226 yesterday to end at 229.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

