Zomato Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹278.85 and closed higher at ₹282.90, reflecting a positive market sentiment. The stock reached a high of ₹281.70 and a low of ₹274.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹252,051.3 crore, Zomato's performance is notable compared to its 52-week high of ₹304.50 and low of ₹121.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,469,957 shares.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|281.4
|Support 1
|274.8
|Resistance 2
|284.8
|Support 2
|271.6
|Resistance 3
|288.0
|Support 3
|268.2
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 15.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹375.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1469 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹281.7 & ₹274.85 yesterday to end at ₹278. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.