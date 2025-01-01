Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2025, by -1.73 %. The stock closed at 282.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 278 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 278.85 and closed higher at 282.90, reflecting a positive market sentiment. The stock reached a high of 281.70 and a low of 274.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of 252,051.3 crore, Zomato's performance is notable compared to its 52-week high of 304.50 and low of 121.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,469,957 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1281.4Support 1274.8
Resistance 2284.8Support 2271.6
Resistance 3288.0Support 3268.2
01 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 15.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 375.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131312
    Buy9999
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
01 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 62695 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1469 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹282.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 281.7 & 274.85 yesterday to end at 278. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

