Zomato Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹201.6, reaching a high of ₹203.9 and a low of ₹199.15 before closing at ₹200.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹174053.19 crore. The 52-week high was ₹207.3, with a low of ₹73.05. The BSE trading volume for the day was 3,625,754 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|202.6
|Support 1
|198.28
|Resistance 2
|205.42
|Support 2
|196.78
|Resistance 3
|206.92
|Support 3
|193.96
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 14.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹203.9 & ₹199.15 yesterday to end at ₹200.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend