LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets in trading today

11 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 02 Apr 2024, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 184.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.35 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price TodayPremium
Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock on the last day saw an open price of 184 and a close price of 182.35. The high for the day was 188 and the low was 183. The market capitalization stood at 160,104.84 crore. The 52-week high was 188.95 and the 52-week low was 49. The BSE volume for the day was 2,255,780 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:16:02 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro481.2-3.8-0.78546.1351.85263602.41
Zomato183.05-1.5-0.81188.9549.0153102.57
Info Edge India5645.5-62.6-1.15634.43465.0572833.9
Firstsource Solutions200.950.850.42221.4103.5513692.77
Eclerx Services2373.25-5.55-0.232825.01272.011399.66
02 Apr 2024, 05:32:02 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price today was 180.65, while the high price reached 184.85.

02 Apr 2024, 03:15:43 PM IST

Zomato Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Zomato Ltd stock's 52-week low was at 50.90, while the 52-week high was at 189.00. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with a wide range of trading opportunities for investors.

02 Apr 2024, 03:01:33 PM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹182.35, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹184.55

The current price of Zomato stock is 182.35 with a percent change of -1.19% and a net change of -2.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 02:30:04 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro481.25-3.75-0.77546.1351.85263629.8
Zomato182.0-2.55-1.38188.9549.0152224.35
Info Edge India5670.5-37.6-0.665634.43465.0573156.43
Firstsource Solutions200.850.750.37221.4103.5513685.95
Eclerx Services2390.711.90.52825.01272.011483.48
02 Apr 2024, 02:21:38 PM IST

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹182.2, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹184.55

The current data shows that the Zomato stock price is at 182.2 with a percent change of -1.27% and a net change of -2.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock's performance closely to make informed decisions.

02 Apr 2024, 02:11:55 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

The Zomato stock had a low price of 180.65 and a high price of 184.85 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 01:42:21 PM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹182.95, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹184.55

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 182.95 with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 01:42:14 PM IST

Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:31:53 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days177.58
10 Days168.25
20 Days164.56
50 Days153.27
100 Days138.42
300 Days114.59
02 Apr 2024, 01:11:18 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's today hit a low of 180.65 and a high of 184.85.

02 Apr 2024, 01:00:09 PM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹182.5, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹184.55

The current price of Zomato stock is 182.5 with a percent change of -1.11 and a net change of -2.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may be monitoring the stock closely to observe any potential trends or developments.

02 Apr 2024, 12:53:49 PM IST

Zomato Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 12:30:01 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro481.35-3.65-0.75546.1351.85263684.58
Zomato181.95-2.6-1.41188.9549.0152182.53
Info Edge India5650.0-58.1-1.025634.43465.0572891.96
Firstsource Solutions201.61.50.75221.4103.5513737.06
Eclerx Services2383.44.60.192825.01272.011448.42
02 Apr 2024, 12:20:46 PM IST

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹182.5, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹184.55

The current price of Zomato stock is 182.5 with a percent change of -1.11 and a net change of -2.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 12:13:08 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price fluctuated between a low of 180.65 and a high of 184.85 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:42:59 AM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹181.7, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹184.55

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 181.7 with a percent change of -1.54 and a net change of -2.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see how it performs in the near future.

02 Apr 2024, 11:33:19 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro481.3-3.7-0.76546.1351.85263657.19
Zomato180.8-3.75-2.03188.9549.0151220.68
Info Edge India5686.55-21.55-0.385634.43465.0573363.5
Firstsource Solutions200.150.050.02221.4103.5513638.25
Eclerx Services2383.44.60.192825.01272.011448.42
02 Apr 2024, 11:10:01 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 181.15 and a high of 184.85.

02 Apr 2024, 11:02:56 AM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹181.85, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹184.55

Zomato stock is currently trading at 181.85 with a percent change of -1.46 and a net change of -2.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for further developments.

02 Apr 2024, 10:32:12 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro481.75-3.25-0.67546.1351.85263903.71
Zomato181.45-3.1-1.68188.9549.0151764.33
Info Edge India5714.36.20.115634.43465.0573721.5
Firstsource Solutions199.5-0.6-0.3221.4103.5513593.96
Eclerx Services2384.956.150.262825.01272.011455.86
02 Apr 2024, 10:24:34 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹181.7, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹184.55

The current stock price of Zomato is 181.7, which reflects a percent decrease of 1.54% with a net change of -2.85. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

Click here for Zomato Profit Loss

02 Apr 2024, 10:11:17 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price fluctuated with a low of 181.35 and a high of 184.85 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 09:52:46 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 09:42:11 AM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹183, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹184.55

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 183 with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -1.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 09:32:14 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.75%
3 Months44.7%
6 Months81.77%
YTD49.15%
1 Year261.76%
02 Apr 2024, 08:00:45 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹182.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 2,255,780 shares with a closing price of 182.35.

