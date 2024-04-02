Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets in trading today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock on the last day saw an open price of ₹184 and a close price of ₹182.35. The high for the day was ₹188 and the low was ₹183. The market capitalization stood at ₹160,104.84 crore. The 52-week high was ₹188.95 and the 52-week low was ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 2,255,780 shares.
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|481.2
|-3.8
|-0.78
|546.1
|351.85
|263602.41
|Zomato
|183.05
|-1.5
|-0.81
|188.95
|49.0
|153102.57
|Info Edge India
|5645.5
|-62.6
|-1.1
|5634.4
|3465.05
|72833.9
|Firstsource Solutions
|200.95
|0.85
|0.42
|221.4
|103.55
|13692.77
|Eclerx Services
|2373.25
|-5.55
|-0.23
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11399.66
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's low price today was ₹180.65, while the high price reached ₹184.85.
Zomato Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Zomato Ltd stock's 52-week low was at 50.90, while the 52-week high was at 189.00. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with a wide range of trading opportunities for investors.
Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|177.58
|10 Days
|168.25
|20 Days
|164.56
|50 Days
|153.27
|100 Days
|138.42
|300 Days
|114.59
Zomato share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.75%
|3 Months
|44.7%
|6 Months
|81.77%
|YTD
|49.15%
|1 Year
|261.76%
