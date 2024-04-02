Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets in trading today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock on the last day saw an open price of ₹184 and a close price of ₹182.35. The high for the day was ₹188 and the low was ₹183. The market capitalization stood at ₹160,104.84 crore. The 52-week high was ₹188.95 and the 52-week low was ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 2,255,780 shares.
Zomato stock's low price today was ₹180.65, while the high price reached ₹184.85.
Zomato Ltd stock's 52-week low was at 50.90, while the 52-week high was at 189.00. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with a wide range of trading opportunities for investors.
The current price of Zomato stock is ₹182.35 with a percent change of -1.19% and a net change of -2.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
The current data shows that the Zomato stock price is at ₹182.2 with a percent change of -1.27% and a net change of -2.35.
The Zomato stock had a low price of ₹180.65 and a high price of ₹184.85 on the current day.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹182.95 with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -1.6.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|177.58
|10 Days
|168.25
|20 Days
|164.56
|50 Days
|153.27
|100 Days
|138.42
|300 Days
|114.59
Zomato stock's today hit a low of ₹180.65 and a high of ₹184.85.
The current price of Zomato stock is ₹182.5 with a percent change of -1.11 and a net change of -2.05.
The current price of Zomato stock is ₹182.5 with a percent change of -1.11 and a net change of -2.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Zomato stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹180.65 and a high of ₹184.85 on the current day.
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹181.7 with a percent change of -1.54 and a net change of -2.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see how it performs in the near future.
Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹181.15 and a high of ₹184.85.
Zomato stock is currently trading at ₹181.85 with a percent change of -1.46 and a net change of -2.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for further developments.
The current stock price of Zomato is ₹181.7, which reflects a percent decrease of 1.54% with a net change of -2.85. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.
Zomato stock's price fluctuated with a low of ₹181.35 and a high of ₹184.85 on the current day.
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹183 with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -1.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.75%
|3 Months
|44.7%
|6 Months
|81.77%
|YTD
|49.15%
|1 Year
|261.76%
On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 2,255,780 shares with a closing price of ₹182.35.
